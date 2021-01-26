Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 5,264 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,261 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Twitter by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Twitter by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Twitter by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWTR. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

NYSE TWTR opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $56.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $3,690,362.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $1,097,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,418 shares of company stock worth $14,729,691 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

