Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 11,750.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Cummins by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.30.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $246.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.75 and a 200-day moving average of $216.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $254.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.