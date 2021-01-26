Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 23,986 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,581 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 23,986 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Boston Partners raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142,130 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,575,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $117,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,805,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,080 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,093.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 944,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,001,000 after acquiring an additional 864,900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,608,196 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $52,813,000 after acquiring an additional 608,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on COP. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.28.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $61.83. The company has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of -37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.09.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

