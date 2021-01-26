Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several research analysts have commented on KDP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

KDP stock opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.21 per share, with a total value of $226,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 213,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 106,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

