Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) shot up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.00 and last traded at $73.00. 228 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.63.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.01.

About Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL)

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited operates as a land and timber management company in the United States. It provides pulpwood, pallet sawbolts, sawtimber, and veneer for consuming mills. The company also sells real estate properties, and sand and gravel; and offers recreational and mineral rights leasing services, as well as wood scaling and inventory management services for various customers.

