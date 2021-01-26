KeyCorp Boosts Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target to $120.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

NYSE CHGG opened at $95.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -479.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $104.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $2,551,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,960,990.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $2,287,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,805,618 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Chegg by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Chegg by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

