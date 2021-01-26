KeyCorp Weighs in on National Storage Affiliates Trust’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. KeyCorp also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $109.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.12 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

In related news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,628,000 after purchasing an additional 78,527 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,114,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,450,000 after purchasing an additional 29,942 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 789.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,019,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 904,557 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 16.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 940,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,764,000 after purchasing an additional 130,919 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,236,000 after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

