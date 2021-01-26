KFA Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Trading Down 2.5%

KFA Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) shares fell 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.49 and last traded at $25.13. 31,606 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 21,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for KFA Global Carbon ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KFA Global Carbon ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.