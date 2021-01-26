KickToken (KICK) Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One KickToken token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. KickToken has a market capitalization of $794,120.56 and $184,756.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KickToken Profile

KICK is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

