Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.18

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.18 and last traded at $21.13, with a volume of 11049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $535.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $331.75 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 406.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KE)

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

