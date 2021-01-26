Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Downgraded to Hold at Argus

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KMB. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

KMB stock opened at $136.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.53.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management now owns 58,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 61,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

