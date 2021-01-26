Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) shares rose 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $145.72 and last traded at $144.95. Approximately 868 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.80.

KXSCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Kinaxis from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kinaxis from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Kinaxis from $230.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinaxis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.29.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.31.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

