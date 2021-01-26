King DAG (KDAG) Market Capitalization Tops $13.94 Million

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One King DAG token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, King DAG has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. King DAG has a market capitalization of $13.94 million and approximately $39,170.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get King DAG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00052817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00128015 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00072275 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00278868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00068352 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00039013 BTC.

King DAG Profile

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io

King DAG Token Trading

King DAG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.