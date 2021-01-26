Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

KL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.75 to $62.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th.

KL stock opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.88 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 135,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 59,625 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,255,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,855,000 after buying an additional 563,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

