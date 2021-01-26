Kismet Acquisition One Corp’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on February 2nd (OTCMKTS:KSMTU)

Kismet Acquisition One’s (OTCMKTS:KSMTU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, February 2nd. Kismet Acquisition One had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 6th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of KSMTU stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58. Kismet Acquisition One has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $12.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One during the third quarter worth approximately $31,369,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One during the third quarter worth approximately $9,889,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,006,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,831,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,778,000.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

