KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for 1.1% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in KLA by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in KLA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.42.

KLAC traded down $5.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.34. The stock had a trading volume of 24,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,926. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $317.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.