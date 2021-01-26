KLA (KLAC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/26/2021 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $300.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/25/2021 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $236.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – KLA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $308.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $271.00.

1/15/2021 – KLA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $319.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KLA is driven by a strong process control market, revenue diversification and customer acceptance of key products. Growing Foundry and Logic investments remain major positives. Also, services revenues remained strong in the quarter. Moreover, transition to advanced nodes and increasing adoption of EUV lithography is expected to continue accelerating customer investments in Foundry and Logic. Enhanced wafer cleanliness and geometry specifications in the bare wafer market, as well as extreme ultraviolet (EUV) implementation at 7 NM in mask shops are positives. Also, the strengthening memory market is a tailwind. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. However, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic remain a concern.”

1/8/2021 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $235.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $266.00 to $293.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2020 – KLA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KLA is driven by a strong process control market, revenue diversification and customer acceptance of key products. Growing Foundry and Logic investments remain major positives. Also, services revenues remained strong in the quarter. Moreover, transition to advanced nodes and increasing adoption of EUV lithography is expected to continue accelerating customer investments in Foundry and Logic. Enhanced wafer cleanliness and geometry specifications in the bare wafer market, as well as extreme ultraviolet (EUV) implementation at 7 NM in mask shops are positives. Also, the strengthening memory market is a tailwind. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic remain a concern.”

12/17/2020 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $205.00 to $250.00.

12/14/2020 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $219.00 to $271.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $224.00 to $263.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of KLAC traded down $5.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.56. 26,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,926. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $317.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.07 and its 200-day moving average is $224.73.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in KLA by 390.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in KLA by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

