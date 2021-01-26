KLCM Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,420 shares during the quarter. MGIC Investment accounts for approximately 1.0% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of MGIC Investment worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 338,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTG shares. TheStreet upgraded MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

Shares of MTG stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 181,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.63 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

