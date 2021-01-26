KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Tesla by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $516.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.98.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total transaction of $575,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,601,502.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 143,033 shares of company stock worth $78,547,823 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $885.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,594,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $838.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,779.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $733.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $487.94. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

