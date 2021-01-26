KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $17.42 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

KLCM Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 4.3% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $17,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,614 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,287 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 464.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,256,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,045 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,826,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,126,000 after acquiring an additional 776,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5,793.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 620,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,385,000 after buying an additional 609,574 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $64.43. The stock had a trading volume of 588,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,881,588. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $67.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.68. The company has a market cap of $145.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -589.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

