KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $19.21 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,842 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 4.8% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $19,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on C. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

C stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.91. 1,087,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,359,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $80.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

