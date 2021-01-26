Kleros (PNK) Reaches Market Cap of $73.22 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $73.22 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000379 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013379 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008358 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,520,283 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.