Klimatas (KTS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $175.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 16% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a market cap of $14,544.58 and approximately $175.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000175 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

