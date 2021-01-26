Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €6.89 ($8.11).

KCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.35 ($11.00) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of KCO opened at €7.72 ($9.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1 year low of €2.61 ($3.07) and a 1 year high of €8.68 ($10.21). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes and hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, including sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

