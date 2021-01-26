Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,528 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.9% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after acquiring an additional 413,385 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $142.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

