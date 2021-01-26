Komodo Reaches One Day Volume of $2.25 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, Komodo has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $73.95 million and $2.25 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001841 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.74 or 0.00267439 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00099400 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00032844 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000461 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 123,832,405 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.