Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €48.80 ($57.41).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.