Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €50.00 ($58.82) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €48.80 ($57.41).

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a one year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

