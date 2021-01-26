Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Barclays

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €54.00 ($63.53) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PHIA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €48.80 ($57.41).

Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a twelve month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

