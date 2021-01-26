Krios (GIG) Price Up 52.3% Over Last 7 Days

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded up 219.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Krios has a market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $135.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Krios has traded 52.3% higher against the US dollar. One Krios coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008286 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00024314 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 56.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

Krios (CRYPTO:GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Krios Coin Trading

Krios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

