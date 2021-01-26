Kryll 1-Day Volume Tops $101,137.00 (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Kryll token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kryll has a market cap of $6.75 million and $101,137.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kryll has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00070468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $260.94 or 0.00820279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00048897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.51 or 0.04273699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017520 BTC.

About Kryll

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a token. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,443 tokens. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

