Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.04

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.04 and last traded at $72.93, with a volume of 126 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRYS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.10. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

