KuCoin Token (KCS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.33 Million

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00003470 BTC on popular exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $88.43 million and $10.33 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00070468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $260.94 or 0.00820279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00048897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.51 or 0.04273699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017520 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token is a token. It launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

