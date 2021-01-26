Kuverit (KUV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $62.00

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Kuverit has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Kuverit coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuverit has a market cap of $288,736.30 and approximately $62.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00070443 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.76 or 0.00844478 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007067 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00051822 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000218 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.04 or 0.04453953 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015715 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017652 BTC.
Kuverit Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “
Kuverit Coin Trading
Kuverit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Kuverit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuverit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.