Kwmg LLC Buys 2,327 Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Kwmg LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITM. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 58,456.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 223,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITM opened at $52.04 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $35.77 and a 52-week high of $52.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.57.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

