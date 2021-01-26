Kwmg LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kwmg LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 223,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 78,288 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,908,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 18,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA opened at $70.99 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.70.

