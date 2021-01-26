Kyber Network (KNC) Market Capitalization Tops $260.60 Million

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. Kyber Network has a market cap of $260.60 million and $53.80 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Kyber Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00003990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00070465 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.04 or 0.00843641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00051091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,456.59 or 0.04500604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017512 BTC.

About Kyber Network

KNC is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,291,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,783,161 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

