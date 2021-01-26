KZ Cash (KZC) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 65.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $1,322.06 and $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KZ Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008320 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00024217 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 253.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 tokens. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

