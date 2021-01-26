La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.55

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and traded as high as $5.69. La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 375,285 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $154.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.84.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 64.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 67.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 39.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 39,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

