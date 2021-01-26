Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) PT Raised to $40.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LIFZF traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,396. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.43. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

