Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.51

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.51 and traded as high as $13.80. Lakeland Bancorp shares last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 182,280 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lakeland Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $691.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBAI)
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.
