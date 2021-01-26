Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%.

Shares of LKFN opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.48. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $60.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

In related news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 21,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $1,126,009.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

