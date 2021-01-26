Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,491 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for about 1.7% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Lam Research worth $82,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.58.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $6.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $561.09. 5,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $585.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $505.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.