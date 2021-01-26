Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $600.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $405.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.68% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lam Research from $472.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.58.

LRCX stock opened at $567.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $505.91 and a 200-day moving average of $402.56. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $585.42.

In other Lam Research news, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total value of $91,451.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

