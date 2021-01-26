Lamden (TAU) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.72 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Lamden has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. Lamden has a market cap of $2.72 million and $21,415.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden token can now be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

