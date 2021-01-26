Lamden (TAU) One Day Volume Hits $22,371.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Lamden has a market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $22,371.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lamden Token Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars.

