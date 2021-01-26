Landmark Bancorp (LARK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $81,760.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $60,538.17. Insiders have sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $178,225 in the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Landmark Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

