Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Boosts Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,301,000 after buying an additional 34,161 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Teladoc Health by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Teladoc Health by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

NYSE TDOC traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $283.44. 60,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,815,806. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.56 and a 52-week high of $294.74. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.76 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.39.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $501,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $277,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,354 shares of company stock valued at $57,265,594. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.