Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Buys 1,809 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,549 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,953 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $1,522,000. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 149,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,483 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,066,000 after buying an additional 43,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM traded down $8.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $367.45. 3,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,162. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $360.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.12. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.07 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.22 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.83.

In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total value of $133,743.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $287,459.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total value of $344,190.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,685,846.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,528 shares of company stock valued at $31,337,000 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

