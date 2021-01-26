Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Decreases Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lowered its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Generac by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Generac by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $267.86. 2,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,494. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $287.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.59.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $701.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.62 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,611 shares of company stock worth $2,974,254 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens raised their target price on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Generac from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.77.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

